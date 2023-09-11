SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $142.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

