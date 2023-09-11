SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,611 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $236.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $236.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

