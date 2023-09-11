SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $259.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.81.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Undervalued Dow Stocks to Buy After the August Selloff
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio in the Digital Age
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Here’s How To Play The PC Comeback, The Buffett Way
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.