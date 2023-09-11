SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

