SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,537,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,458,000 after acquiring an additional 122,164 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,369,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $231.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.