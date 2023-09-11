SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

Shares of PH opened at $409.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.02 and a 200 day moving average of $361.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,435. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

