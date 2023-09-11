SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,554,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

