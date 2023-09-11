SSI Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

