SSI Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SSI Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD opened at $279.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

