SSI Investment Management LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

