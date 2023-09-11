SSI Investment Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN stock opened at $325.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average is $294.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

