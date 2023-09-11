SSI Investment Management LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

