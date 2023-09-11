SSI Investment Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

