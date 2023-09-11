SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 1.75% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

