SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPFree Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,279,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,321,000 after acquiring an additional 409,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $25,403,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $176.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

