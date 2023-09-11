Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 78,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

