Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,708,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,163,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $155.47 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

