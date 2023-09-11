Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Price Target Raised to £115

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £113 ($142.71) to £115 ($145.24) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SPXSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £121.50 ($153.45) to £117 ($147.76) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,145 ($115.50) to GBX 8,805 ($111.20) in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPXSY

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.2 %

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

OTCMKTS:SPXSY opened at $61.52 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.