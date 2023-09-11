SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 507.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

