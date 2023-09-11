S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $129,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $390.71 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.41 and its 200-day moving average is $371.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

