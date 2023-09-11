Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,306 shares of company stock valued at $135,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after buying an additional 2,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,918,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

