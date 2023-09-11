SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) versus Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Financial Review

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Free Report) and SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnum Opus Acquisition and SOBR Safe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnum Opus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.0% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magnum Opus Acquisition and SOBR Safe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A N/A $15.27 million $0.61 17.34 SOBR Safe $117,791.00 220.42 -$12.35 million N/A N/A

Magnum Opus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOBR Safe.

Volatility and Risk

Magnum Opus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnum Opus Acquisition and SOBR Safe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A -120.34% 9.22% SOBR Safe -10,156.64% -155.24% -109.33%

Summary

Magnum Opus Acquisition beats SOBR Safe on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in probation management, fleet & facility, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

