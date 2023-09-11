Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

