Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

