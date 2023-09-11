Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Inspired Trading Down 3.9 %
LON INSE opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Monday. Inspired has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Inspired Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inspired
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 16 Top Robotics Companies to Get to Know in 2023
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Dividend Kings With the Highest Yield: 6 High Yields in 5 Minutes
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.