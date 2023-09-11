Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired (LON:INSE)

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON INSE opened at GBX 87 ($1.10) on Monday. Inspired has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.43 million, a PE ratio of -2,175.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

