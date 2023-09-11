SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up about 8.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.51% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,359,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,451 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.