Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,903,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $68,520,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $38.70 on Monday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

