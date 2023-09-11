Scotiabank Raises BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$145.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.91.

BRP Stock Up 1.4 %

BRP Announces Dividend

DOOO opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

