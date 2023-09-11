Scotiabank Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Braze by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

