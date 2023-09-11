Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

