Scion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Get Our Latest Report on PACW

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

