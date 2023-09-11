Scion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. New York Community Bancorp makes up approximately 7.2% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

