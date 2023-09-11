Scion Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 684,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. RealReal makes up approximately 0.8% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised RealReal from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

RealReal Trading Down 4.5 %

RealReal stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, CEO John E. Koryl acquired 43,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,477.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl bought 43,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $99,477.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,793,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,477.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 43,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $104,020.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,064,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.