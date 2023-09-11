Scion Asset Management LLC Invests $9.72 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,000. Signet Jewelers makes up about 9.1% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $553,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,206. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

