Scion Asset Management LLC Invests $7.21 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 6.7% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.