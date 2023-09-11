Scion Asset Management LLC Invests $6.61 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000. Liberty Latin America comprises 6.2% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 892.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK opened at $8.15 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

