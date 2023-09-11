Scion Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Scion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 10.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $32.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

