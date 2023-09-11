Scion Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. NOV makes up approximately 2.5% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NOV Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.12 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

