Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,220,673. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.17 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

