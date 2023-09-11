Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $224.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

