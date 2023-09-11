RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01.

RTX Trading Down 1.0 %

RTX opened at $83.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. RTX has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Melius lowered RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 70.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

