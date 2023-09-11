Royal Bank of Canada Raises Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target to GBX 140

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

