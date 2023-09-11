Royal Bank of Canada Raises Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target to GBX 140

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.
About Johnson Service Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.