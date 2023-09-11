Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) to Sector Perform

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 575 ($7.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.31) to GBX 620 ($7.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

About Melrose Industries

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

