Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $4,210,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

