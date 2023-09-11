Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,511,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 442,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock worth $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.8 %

ROKU opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.