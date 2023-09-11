Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320,728 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.76% of Roku worth $163,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 980.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,547. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

