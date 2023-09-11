Robert W. Baird Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $250.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average is $220.29. Medpace has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $274.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

