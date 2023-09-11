Robert W. Baird Raises Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $45.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $15.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,495,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $15,056,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $8,622,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

