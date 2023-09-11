Robert W. Baird Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $94.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

Toro Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toro has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $32,155,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,148,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

