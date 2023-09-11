Robert W. Baird Cuts Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $27.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MEI opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,434,000 after acquiring an additional 390,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

